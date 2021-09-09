GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $390,000 Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.