GX Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 14th (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

GX Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:GXIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 14th. GX Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GX Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.