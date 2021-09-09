H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.