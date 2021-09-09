Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

