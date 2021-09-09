Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Archrock worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.