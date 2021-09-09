Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 905 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $20,579,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

