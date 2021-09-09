Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Corning by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 214,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Corning by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Corning by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.