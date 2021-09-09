Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $204.09 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average of $191.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.