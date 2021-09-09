Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,000 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 22.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,390.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $447,450. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

