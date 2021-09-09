Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 4,500 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

