Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $279,000 Investment in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 919,091 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 382,079 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

