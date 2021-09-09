Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,688,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,589,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 916,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,481,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

