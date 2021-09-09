Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 200 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of AAWW opened at $72.77 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $78.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

