Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 200 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

