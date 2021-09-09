Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to post sales of $22.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.22 million and the lowest is $16.70 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $87.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.70 million to $100.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $129.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $57.49. 9,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,260. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.