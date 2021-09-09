Harvest Finance Trading 19.7% Lower This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $127.25 million and $30.50 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $205.23 or 0.00441989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 648,267 coins and its circulating supply is 620,030 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

