HC Advisors LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

