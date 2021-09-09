HC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HC Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IYF traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,195. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $85.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

