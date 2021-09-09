HC Advisors LLC Purchases 13,657 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after acquiring an additional 330,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 533,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 408,039 shares in the last quarter.

VONV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

