Head to Head Contrast: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) & Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -4.86 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.28

Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.86%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.05% -43.21%

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.