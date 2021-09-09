Head-To-Head Contrast: Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) versus 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 28.81% 12.54% 1.17% 1st Constitution Bancorp 24.55% 11.32% 1.18%

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and 1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.71 $11.94 million $4.20 12.11 1st Constitution Bancorp $83.79 million 2.75 $18.09 million $1.77 12.64

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Constitution Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.98%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Salisbury Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

