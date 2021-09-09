Head to Head Review: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) vs. LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $71.08 million 18.95 -$32.94 million ($1.27) -53.91 LENSAR $26.38 million 3.43 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.93

LENSAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -36.61% -7.64% -5.61% LENSAR -69.54% -32.25% -27.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OrthoPediatrics and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.90%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats LENSAR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A. Deeter in August 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

