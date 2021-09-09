Head-To-Head Survey: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) versus Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Extra Space Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 3.99 -$76.02 million ($0.40) -29.68 Extra Space Storage $1.36 billion 18.98 $481.78 million $5.28 36.44

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Extra Space Storage 1 3 8 0 2.58

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $167.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.94%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -18.59% -3.72% -1.94% Extra Space Storage 46.33% 21.51% 7.20%

Volatility and Risk

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

