Head to Head Survey: Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) versus Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands 7.25% -92.72% 13.72%

20.8% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Karat Packaging and Tupperware Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Tupperware Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Tupperware Brands has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.85%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Karat Packaging and Tupperware Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands $1.74 billion 0.66 $112.20 million $2.24 10.21

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Karat Packaging on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. The company was founded on February 8, 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

