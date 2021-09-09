Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Healthcare Services Group worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Several research firms recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

