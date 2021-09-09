HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. 1,410,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,379. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,099.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

