HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,926. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.