HeartBout (HB) Trading Down 19% Over Last Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 19% lower against the dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $171,969.14 and approximately $2,411.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

