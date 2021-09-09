Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce sales of $172.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $193.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $529.29 million, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

