Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.57. 1,746,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.34 million, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 233,549 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 362,023 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 213.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

