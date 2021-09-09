Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report sales of $343.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.40 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $208.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.05. 7,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,944. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.