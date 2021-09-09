Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is a vehicle rental company. Its brand includes the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HTZZ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 284,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,463. Hertz Global has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $35.00.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hertz Global will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

