Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.63. Hess reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 709,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 44,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 40,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

