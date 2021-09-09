Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

HPE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,234,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.62.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

