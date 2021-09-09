Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.56.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 34,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.