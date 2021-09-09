Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $101.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HIBB stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

