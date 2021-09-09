Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Down 5.4%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.81 and last traded at $93.62. Approximately 5,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 441,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.96.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 539.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $6,651,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.