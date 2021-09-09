High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.28. 41,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 38,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded High Arctic Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

