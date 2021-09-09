HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 17,606 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in VMware by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.