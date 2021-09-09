HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.36 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.60. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $133.87.

