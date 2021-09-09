HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

