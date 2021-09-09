Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.46. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Shares of HRC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.68. 29,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

