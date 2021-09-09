Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Sector Weight

KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

