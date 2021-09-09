Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Down 1.3%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 227.98 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00). 81,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 264,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOWL. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.14. The company has a market cap of £390.74 million and a P/E ratio of -16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.