Homrich & Berg Buys Shares of 7,671 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Caleres stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $861.35 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

