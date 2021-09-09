Homrich & Berg Buys Shares of 8,184 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

