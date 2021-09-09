Homrich & Berg Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 7,640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 160,442 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 91,944 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,166,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,015 shares of company stock worth $24,068,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

