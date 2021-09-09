Homrich & Berg Sells 985 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

