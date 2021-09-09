HOQU 1-Day Volume Tops $2.17 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $677,013.22 and $2.17 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00170564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

