Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.
HRL stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07.
In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $129,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
