Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HRL stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $129,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

